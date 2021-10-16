Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

