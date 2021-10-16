Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

