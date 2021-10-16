Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce sales of $166.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.86 million and the highest is $189.20 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $143.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $635.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.54 million to $696.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $802.36 million, with estimates ranging from $692.85 million to $975.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

SRPT stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

