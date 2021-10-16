Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $699.44 Million

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report sales of $699.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.00 million. Teleflex posted sales of $628.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

TFX opened at $363.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

