Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $349.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.90. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $167.25 and a 52-week high of $369.22.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

