Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,420 shares of company stock valued at $40,697,482. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $112.12 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.