Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.16. 559,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.