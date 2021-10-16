Zacks: Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

