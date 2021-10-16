Zacks: Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.70 EPS

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.52. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. 1,508,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,037. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.