Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.54. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

DRI stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,921,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.