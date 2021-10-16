Zacks: Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.02. Dril-Quip reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

DRQ opened at $25.38 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $899.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

