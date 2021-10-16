Zacks: Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.28). Dril-Quip reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 202,639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,988 shares during the period.

Shares of DRQ opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.