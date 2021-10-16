Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.48 Million

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce sales of $84.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.68 million. Gogo posted sales of $66.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $330.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.09 million to $338.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $377.27 million, with estimates ranging from $361.72 million to $396.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

