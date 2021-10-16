Zacks: Analysts Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.96.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.02. 761,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

