Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. 1,464,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 151.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

