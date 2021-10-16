Zacks: Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.49. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 477.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,476. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $29.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

