Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report $671.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.88 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 64,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after buying an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

