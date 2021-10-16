Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $10.64. 1,337,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

