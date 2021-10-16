Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

