Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.56. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

NYSE:DLR opened at $147.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.05. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

