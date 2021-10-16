Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce sales of $219.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.40 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $894.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $910.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $869.20 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $876.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.