Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post sales of $56.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.80 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $52.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $226.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $229.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $224.60 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

