Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.01 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

