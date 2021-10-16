Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.65. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. The company has a market cap of $595.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

