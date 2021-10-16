Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

