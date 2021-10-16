Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce $13.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.58 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Affimed posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $52.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $69.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.44 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 257,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

AFMD opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

