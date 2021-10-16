Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,603. The company has a market capitalization of $586.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

