Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,603. The company has a market capitalization of $586.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.