Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE:DKS opened at $119.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,974 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

