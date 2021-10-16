Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.23. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.