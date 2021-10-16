Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.72. Eaton reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $161.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

