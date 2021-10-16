Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.20 Million

Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce sales of $314.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.10 million to $315.30 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $318.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $230.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.53. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

