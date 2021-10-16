Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.92. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 326,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 272,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. LKQ has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

