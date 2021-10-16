Zacks: Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.26 Million

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $242.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.40 million and the highest is $249.94 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $180.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of MBUU opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

