Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report sales of $160.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.24 million and the highest is $162.70 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $173.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $652.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

