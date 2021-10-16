Zacks: Brokerages Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post sales of $20.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.90 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $73.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $92.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million.

XONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 211,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The ExOne by 778.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XONE opened at $21.78 on Friday. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

