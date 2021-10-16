Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:TWI remained flat at $$7.11 on Friday. 207,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Titan International has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.