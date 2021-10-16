Zano Hits One Day Volume of $203,342.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00004759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $31.38 million and approximately $203,342.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,689.49 or 0.99963753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00055051 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00316555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.75 or 0.00521733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00197665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,890,833 coins and its circulating supply is 10,861,333 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

