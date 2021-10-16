ZB Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.06 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $125.94 million and $2.06 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00205219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00092652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

