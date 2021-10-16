Zel Achieves Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00205250 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00116129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00130625 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.