ZENZO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,138.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $596,582.88 and approximately $2,138.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00044318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00397835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012971 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00036010 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

