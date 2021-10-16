Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $709,829.30 and approximately $802.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $732.72 or 0.01203740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00205467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00093743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.