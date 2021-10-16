Zerogoki USD Price Hits $0.82 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $68,628.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00204845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,624,785 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

