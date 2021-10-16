ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $247,019.76 and approximately $107.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00204647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

