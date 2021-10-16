Zilla Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,213.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 31% against the dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $180,299.26 and $12,213.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00204741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

