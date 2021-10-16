ZKSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.92 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $100.34 million and $6.92 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.18 or 1.00029031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.93 or 0.06364224 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

