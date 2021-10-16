ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.12 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $885,176.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00076752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00110665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,693.55 or 1.00141148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.12 or 0.06373941 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 61,452,661 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

