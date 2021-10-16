Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
ZLIOY stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $16.79.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
