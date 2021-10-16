Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the first quarter valued at $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

