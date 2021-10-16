ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.61. ZTE shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 6,803 shares changing hands.

ZTCOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTE Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

