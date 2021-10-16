Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

